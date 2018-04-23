Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Prosecutors Drop Top Charges In School Shooting Plot

By 3 hours ago
  • Jack Sawyer
    Jack Sawyer
    Vermont State Police

Prosecutors have dismissed the most serious charges against a teenager accused of plotting to shoot up his former Vermont high school in a case that has led to changes in state gun laws.

Rutland County State's Attorney Rose Kennedy says a state Supreme Court ruling has made the prosecution against 18-year-old Jack Sawyer "untenable." In a notice released Monday, Kennedy says the state is dismissing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a weapon.

Sawyer has been held without bail since his February arrest and has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer says he didn't take any concrete steps to carry out the shooting.

Kennedy says she'll proceed with lesser charges of criminal threatening and carrying a dangerous weapon. She's asking the judge overseeing the case to keep bail at $100,000.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
School-Shooting-Plot
Jack Sawyer
Fair Haven Union High School

Related Content

Defense Pushes To Dismiss Charges In School Shooting Plot

By Apr 19, 2018
Picture of a judge's gavel
bloomsberries/FLickr

A judge is now open to considering a request to dismiss felony charges — including attempted aggravated murder — against a Vermont teen accused of planning to shoot up his former high school.

Community On Edge After Court Rules Teenager In Shooting Plot Should Get Bail

By Apr 14, 2018
Jack Sawyer
Vermont State Police

Some residents say their Vermont community is on edge after the state Supreme Court ruled that a teen charged with planning a shooting at his former high school should be granted bail.

Court Rules Teen Accused In School Shooting Plot Deserves Bail

By Apr 12, 2018
Jack Sawyer
Vermont State Police

The Vermont Supreme Court has ruled that a teenager accused of planning a shooting at his former high school should not be kept in jail pending his trial.

Vermont's Republican Governor To Sign New Gun Restrictions

By Apr 11, 2018
Phil Scott
WAMC/Pat Bradley

Vermont's Republican governor is set to sign the first significant gun restrictions in the state's history during a ceremony Wednesday.

Attorneys Seek Bail For Teen Accused In School Shooting Plot

By Apr 3, 2018
Jail cell

A panel of the Vermont Supreme Court is considering whether a teenager charged with planning a shooting at his former high school should be held without bail even though he never carried out the crime.