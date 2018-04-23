Prosecutors Drop Top Charges In School Shooting Plot

Prosecutors have dismissed the most serious charges against a teenager accused of plotting to shoot up his former Vermont high school in a case that has led to changes in state gun laws.

Rutland County State's Attorney Rose Kennedy says a state Supreme Court ruling has made the prosecution against 18-year-old Jack Sawyer "untenable." In a notice released Monday, Kennedy says the state is dismissing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a weapon.

Sawyer has been held without bail since his February arrest and has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer says he didn't take any concrete steps to carry out the shooting.

Kennedy says she'll proceed with lesser charges of criminal threatening and carrying a dangerous weapon. She's asking the judge overseeing the case to keep bail at $100,000.

