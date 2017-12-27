Prosecutor's Parents Arrested For Marijuana Possession

A Vermont prosecutor is the son of a couple arrested last week in Nebraska with 60 pounds of marijuana they told police they planned to give as Christmas presents.

Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George says Justin Jiron is not connected to his parents' alleged crime other than by relation.

Police arrested his parents, 80-year-old Patrick Jiron and 70-year-old Barbara Jiron, Dec. 19 with an estimated $300,000 worth of marijuana in their vehicle.

The Jirons told police they were unaware it was illegal to transport marijuana through Nebraska. The couple has been cited for possessing marijuana with the intent to deliver.

George says Justin Jiron is "surprised and upset," but he is still performing his duties in office. He is the chief deputy state's attorney for the county.

