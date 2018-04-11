Related Program: 
PS21 In Chatham, New York Opens New Black-Box Theater

  PS21 Board breaks ground on the future home of PS21. Fall 2015
PS21: Performance Spaces for the 21st Century in Chatham, New York is opening a new state-of-the-art black box theater this Saturday, April 14.

The black-box is the all-weather portion of the new Pavilion Theater which will open this summer.

The festive evening celebrating the future of PS21 will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony, champagne toast and a dance concert with the delightful Caleb Teicher and Nic Gareiss!  There will be a post-performance reception with the artists and tours of the new theater.

PS21 was founded under the leadership of PS21’s Board President Judy Grunberg in 1999 to bring world-class performances to New York’s Columbia County and adjacent counties. Judy joins us to tell us more about the new space and their upcoming season.

ps21
theater
dance
venue
chatham
chatham ny
judy grunberg

Caleb Teicher & Co presents: Caleb Teicher & Nic Gareiss At PS21 In Chatham

By 8 minutes ago
Nic Gareiss and Caleb Teicher

The Grand Opening of PS21’s new Black Box Theater will feature a dance concert with Caleb Teicher and Nic Gareiss. Teicher and Gareiss are two of America’s most elegant interpreters of traditional American dance forms including tap, clogging, flatfooting, Irish step, and contemporary hybrids. The Boston Herald called Nic Gareiss “the most inventive and expressive step dancer on the scene. The nimble Gareiss called forth visions of Fred Astaire.” ArtsAmerica declared that “with his calm and collected cool, Caleb Teicher is ‘suave with a groove’ incarnate.”

The two widely acclaimed dancers typically work separately, Teicher with his own company - Caleb Teicher & Co. There will be a post performance reception with the artists and tours of the new theater.

The Rory Block Gospel & Blues Fest At PS21

By Jul 26, 2017
Rory Block

This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday PS21 in Chatham, NY presents The Rory Block Gospel & Blues Fest.

The festival features The Campbell Brothers, Texas Music Hall of Famer Cindy Cashdollar, a gospel choir fest featuring 4 choirs from area churches, and Rory Block herself – who joins us now.

Rory Block has committed her life and her career to preserving the Delta blues tradition and bringing it to life for 21st century audiences around the world. A traditionalist and an innovator at the same time, she wields a fiery and haunting guitar and vocal style that redefines the boundaries of acoustic blues and folk. The New York Times declared: “Her playing is perfect, her singing otherworldly as she wrestles with ghosts, shadows and legends.”

Choreographer Chase Brock And Lighting Designer Kevin Adams At PS21

By Aug 18, 2016
Chase Brock’s "The Song That I Sing; or, Meow So Pretty" - lighting by Kevin Adams
Rosalie O'Connor


  The Chase Brock Experience is the Brooklyn-based contemporary dance company led by choreographer Chase Brock. They will perform at PS21 as part of the Chatham Dance Festival at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

 

Chase Brock is an acclaimed choreographer working in theater, modern dance, ballet, opera, television and video games. He joins us now along with Obie and 4-time Tony Award winning lighting designer, Kevin Adams. Adams has worked extensively on Broadway winning his Tony Awards for The 39 Steps, Spring Awakening, American Idiot, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Kevin Adams has designed the lighting for Chase Brock’s The Song That I Sing; or, Meow So Pretty -- one of 4 pieces being performed at PS21 this week.

Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore

By Jul 7, 2015

  Dianne Ortmann and Carrie Knudsen from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY join us with this week's Book Picks.

List:
Van Gogh: A Power Seething by Julian Bell
The Sheperd's Life by James Rebanks
Sylvia's Table by Liz Neumark
Rescue At Los Banos by Bruce Henderson
That's Not English: Britishisms, Americanisms and What Our English Says about Us by Erin Moore