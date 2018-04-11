PS21 In Chatham, New York Opens New Black-Box Theater

PS21: Performance Spaces for the 21st Century in Chatham, New York is opening a new state-of-the-art black box theater this Saturday, April 14.

The black-box is the all-weather portion of the new Pavilion Theater which will open this summer.

The festive evening celebrating the future of PS21 will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony, champagne toast and a dance concert with the delightful Caleb Teicher and Nic Gareiss! There will be a post-performance reception with the artists and tours of the new theater.

PS21 was founded under the leadership of PS21’s Board President Judy Grunberg in 1999 to bring world-class performances to New York’s Columbia County and adjacent counties. Judy joins us to tell us more about the new space and their upcoming season.