Puerto Rico Teacher Eager To Get Back To School After Hurricane Maria

In Puerto Rico, there is still a struggle to deliver aid to those who need it most after Hurricane Maria.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Lizmarie Vázquez Martínez, a first-grade teacher from Toa Alta, about the challenges she’s facing and her hopes to return to the classroom.

Note: Puerto Rico is looking for licensed truck drivers to replace those who can’t get to trucks to deliver supplies. There is a number to call — 469-401-9603 — but the voicemail box hasn’t been set up. We’ll update as more information becomes available.

