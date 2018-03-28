"The Punishment She Deserves" A New Lynley Novel By Elizabeth George

Elizabeth George is the New York Times bestselling author of twenty psychological suspense novels, four young adult novels, one book of nonfiction, and two short-story collections. Her work has been honored with the Anthony and Agatha awards, two Edgar nominations as well as several other prestigious prizes.

"The Punishment She Deserves" is the latest in her Lynley series where Detective Sergeant Barbara Havers and Detective Inspector Thomas Lynley are forced to confront the past as they try to solve a crime that threatens to tear apart the very fabric of a quiet, historic, medieval town.