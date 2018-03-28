Related Program: 
"The Punishment She Deserves" A New Lynley Novel By Elizabeth George

By

Elizabeth George is the New York Times bestselling author of twenty psychological suspense novels, four young adult novels, one book of nonfiction, and two short-story collections. Her work has been honored with the Anthony and Agatha awards, two Edgar nominations as well as several other prestigious prizes.

"The Punishment She Deserves" is the latest in her Lynley series where Detective Sergeant Barbara Havers and Detective Inspector Thomas Lynley are forced to confront the past as they try to solve a crime that threatens to tear apart the very fabric of a quiet, historic, medieval town.

suspense
thriller
crime fiction
detective fiction
mystery novel
Elizabeth George

Marshall Karp And "Red Alert" An NYPD Red Novel

By Mar 27, 2018
Book Cover - NYPD Red Alert

An award-winning former advertising executive, Marshall Karp is a playwright and a screenwriter, and has written and produced numerous TV shows. Having paid his dues in Hollywood, he began killing the people he used to work with - in his novels - the Lomax and Biggs series.

And then he started collaborating with James Patterson and the duo has concocted several novels – "NYPD Red Alert" is the pair’s latest collaboration. It is the pair’s fifth "NYPD Red" novel. The two also collaborated on "Kill Me if You Can."

New York State Writers Institute Presents Archer Mayor

By Mar 26, 2018
Archer Mayor
Margot Zalkind

Archer Mayor is a bestselling mystery author and has also worked for decades as a death investigator for Vermont’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and as a detective for the Windham County Sheriff’s Office.

His Joe Gunther detective series, begun in 1988, has become one of the most critically acclaimed police procedural series being written today. Set partly in Albany, the 28th and latest book in the series is "Trace." 

The New York State Writers Institute is bringing Mayor to Albany tomorrow (Tuesday, March 27). He will be conducting a Q&A about the craft of mystery writing at 4:15 in the Standish Room at the Science Library of the Uptown Campus; and at 7:30PM he will be part of a conversation entitled: "Corpses, Blow Flies, and Post-Mortem Forensics" with UAlbany Chemistry professor Rabi Musah.

"The Disappeared: A Joe Pickett Novel" By C. J. Box

By Mar 22, 2018
Book Cover - The Disappeared

Joe Pickett, the Wyoming game warden and unassuming lawman who graces C.J. Box’s #1 New York Times bestselling series of western crime novels, returns in a riveting eighteenth installment, "The Disappeared."

Having won every major prize in the crime fiction genre, including the Edgar, Anthony, Macavity, Gumshoe, and Barry awards, and with over ten million copies of his novels sold in the U.S. alone, C.J. Box is an acknowledged master at honing unforgettable characters and un-put-downable plots.

The Doll Funeral By Kate Hamer

By Sep 13, 2017
Book Cover - The Doll Funeral

Kate Hamer is the author of The Girl in the Red Coat, which was a Costa First Novel Award finalist, a Dagger Award finalist, an Amazon Best Book of the Year 2016 and a winner of the ELLE Lettres Readers’ Prize. Her new book is The Doll Funeral.