Push Is On For Automatic Voter Registration In Massachusetts

Voting rights advocates are urging Massachusetts to create an automatic voter registration system

.

A bill has been filed that would automatically register people to vote when they renew their driver’s license, register a vehicle, or apply for MassHealth.

Janet Domenitz, executive director of MassPirg and a member of the Election Modernization Coalition, said Massachusetts has almost 700,000 people who are eligible to vote, but are not registered.

"Automatic voter registration is suppose to be a way to capture a lot of people who have fallen through the cracks," said Domenitz.

Under the proposal, people would be able to opt out if they do not want to register to vote.

The state’s top election official, Secretary of State Bill Galvin has endorsed the legislation.