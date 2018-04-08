PVTA Advisory Board To Vote On Fare Hike, Service Cuts

A vote is expected Monday on a fare hike and service cutbacks at the largest regional transit authority in western Massachusetts.

The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority Advisory Board is planning to vote on a proposed 25 percent fare increase and to authorize eliminating or reducing service on more than 30 bus routes throughout the two-county system.

The PVTA said it must close a $3.1 million budget gap it says is the result of no increase in state funding.

At a public hearing in February, Lorraine Crump of Springfield said she’s angry about the proposals.

"We don't all have cars and great paying jobs, so we depend on the bus," said Crump.

If approved by the PVTA board, the fare hike and service cuts would take effect July 1st.