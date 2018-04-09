PVTA Approves 20 Percent Fare Hike, Service Cuts Could Follow

    Fares are going up later this year for passengers of the largest regional transit authority in western Massachusetts. 

        The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority Advisory Board Monday approved a 20 percent fare hike effective July 1st. 

               The cost of a bus trip will go up a quarter to $1.50.  A monthly pass will increase from $45 to $54.  

       Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz, who chairs the 24-member board, said it is the first fare increase in ten years.

        " I believe it is a reasonable increase," said Narkewicz who added that PVTA's fares will still be among the lowest of any public transit system in the state.

        The PVTA had looked at a 25 percent fare increase, but lowered it after reviewing comments from a series of public hearings.

     The PVTA is also planning to cut service on 36 of its 42 bus routes starting in September unless the agency gets $3 million more from the next state budget.