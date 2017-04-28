PVTA Signs Springfield Union Station Lease

When Union Station in Springfield, Massachusetts reopens in June following a $95 million renovation, it will serve as the hub for public transit bus service in the city.

The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority has signed a lease to put its ticketing and customer service operations in Union Station and use 18 of the 27 bus bays at the terminal.

Congressman Richard Neal, who has championed the Union Station project for decades hailed the announcement.

" I think when the public has a chance to see this tasteful restoration they are going to be gripped with not just nostalgia, but they are going to understand this is a very important investment for the four counties of western Massachusetts for years coming," Neal said in an interview Friday.

Springfield-based Peter Pan Bus Lines has bid to operate long distance bus service from Union Station, but a lease has not been signed.

Amtrak trains will stop at the new station.