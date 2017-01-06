Quebec-New York Border Crossing Reopens Following Threat

The Champlain border crossing between New York and Quebec was closed today after Canadian officials received a threat.

The border crossing north of Plattsburgh was shut down and evacuated after a threatening call was received early Friday morning. CBC News reported that a spokesman from Surete du Quebec said a person phoned in a bomb threat.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection told WAMC that southbound passenger and bus traffic was stopped. Commercial traffic is being processed. The U.S. facility remained staffed, but northbound traffic was stopped to keep the Canadian plaza clear of travelers.

Traffic was being diverted to other border stations in the region.

The Champlain-Lacolle crossing is one of the busiest ports of entry between Canada and the U.S.



Update at 2:25 pm Friday: The border crossing has now reopened in both directions.