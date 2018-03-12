Queensbury Town Supervisor And Wife Arrested

The Queensbury town supervisor and his wife have been arrested by New York State Police on misdemeanor election law charges.

Supervisor John Strough is facing a misdemeanor count for offering a false instrument for filing. His wife, Christine Strough 63, is facing three misdemeanor counts in relation to petitions. They were arrested Monday.

The Post-Star reports Strough collected signatures from Conservative Party members to get on the primary ballot. The 66-year-old is not a Conservative Party member and by law that requires the signatures to be witnessed by a party member or a notary. His wife, who is a notary, signed that she had witnessed the signatures. Rachel Seeber, a Republican Town supervisor candidate in last year’s race, investigated the signatures, asking people whose names were listed if Christine Strough was present when they were signed. A number of them reportedly said “no.”

The pair was scheduled to be arraigned in town court Monday morning. However, Judge Michael Muller recused himself and the case was to be moved to another court.