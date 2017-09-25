Related Program: 
The Race To Save Animals In Peril

After adopting an Irish sight hound, Laura Schenone discovers a remarkable and little-known fight to gain justice for dogs and for all animals.

The Dogs of Avalon introduces us to the strong-willed Marion Fitzgibbon, born in rural Ireland, where animals are valued only for their utility. But Fitzgibbon believes that suffering is felt by all creatures, and she champions the cause of strays, baffling those around her―including her family―as she and a group of local women rescue any animal in need and taking on increasingly risky missions.

Laura Schenone is an award-winning author who has written A Thousand Years Over a Hot Stove ​and The Lost Ravioli Recipes of Hoboken. Her newest book is The Dogs of Avalon: The Race to Save Animals in Peril.

