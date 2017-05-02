Related Program: 
Ralph Nader Presents "Unstoppable: A Master Class For Citizen Action" At The Rowe Center

Named by The Atlantic as one of the hundred most influential figures in American history, and by Time and Life magazines as one of the most influential Americans of the twentieth century, Ralph Nader has helped us drive safer cars, eat healthier food, breathe better air, drink cleaner water, and work in safer environments for more than four decades.

In his new book, Breaking Through Power, Ralph Nader draws from a lifetime waging -- and often winning -- David vs. Goliath battles against big corporations and the United States government. He highlights the success stories of fellow Americans who organize change and work together to derail the many ways in which wealth manipulates politics, labor, media, the environment, and the quality of national life today.

Nader will be presenting: Unstoppable: A Master Class for Citizen Action at The Rowe Center in Rowe, MA on May 12-14. Ralph Nader is a Consumer Advocate and author of the new book: Breaking Through Power: It's Easier Than We Think

The Schuyler Center For Analysis And Advocacy

By Oct 20, 2015

  The Schuyler Center for Analysis and Advocacy (SCAA) is a leading statewide policy analysis and advocacy organization working to shape policies to improve health, welfare, and human services for all New Yorkers, especially those who are disenfranchised.

Kate Breslin is the President & CEO of the Schuyler Center. The Schuyler Center’s mission is to build upon its long history as a strong, independent voice and coalition-builder that holds government accountable and helps to shape public debates around social policies that affect New Yorkers.

Kate has spent her career analyzing and advocating in support of policy solutions that improve the lives of people in the US and abroad.

Ralph Nader "Unstoppable"

By May 5, 2014

    

Now, consumer advocate, activist, humanitarian, and former presidential candidate Ralph Nader's new book makes a case for the far left and right to come together and says there's common ground in opposing corporate America.

His new book is Unstoppable: The Emerging Left-Right Alliance To Dismantle The Corporate State.

Ralph Nader: 'Return to Sender' And How To Repair Our Democracy

By May 11, 2015

  For over 50 years, Ralph Nader has brought to public attention--and fought on our behalf against--the reckless influence of corporations on government. Political parties have a nasty habit of slipping issues off the table. Ralph Nader has strategies for putting them back on that he'll share with attendees of the "Getting It Done: How to Restore and Repair Our Wounded Democracy" conference at The Rowe Center in Rowe, MA 5/15-5/17.

Nader's new book is Return to Sender: Unanswered Letters to the President, 2001-2015. In letters addressed to Presidents George Bush and Barack Obama, Ralph Nader provides incisive critiques of more than a decade of American policy decision and indecision.

Ralph Nader Calls For The Elimination Of The Electoral College

By Nov 10, 2016
Ralph Nader knows a thing or two about running for President of the United States.

In his new book, Breaking Through Power, Ralph Nader draws from a lifetime waging--and often winning--David vs. Goliath battles against big corporations and the United States government. He highlights the success stories of fellow Americans who organize change and work together to derail the many ways in which wealth manipulates politics, labor, media, the environment, and the quality of national life today.