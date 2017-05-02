Ralph Nader Presents "Unstoppable: A Master Class For Citizen Action" At The Rowe Center

Named by The Atlantic as one of the hundred most influential figures in American history, and by Time and Life magazines as one of the most influential Americans of the twentieth century, Ralph Nader has helped us drive safer cars, eat healthier food, breathe better air, drink cleaner water, and work in safer environments for more than four decades.

In his new book, Breaking Through Power, Ralph Nader draws from a lifetime waging -- and often winning -- David vs. Goliath battles against big corporations and the United States government. He highlights the success stories of fellow Americans who organize change and work together to derail the many ways in which wealth manipulates politics, labor, media, the environment, and the quality of national life today.

Nader will be presenting: Unstoppable: A Master Class for Citizen Action at The Rowe Center in Rowe, MA on May 12-14. Ralph Nader is a Consumer Advocate and author of the new book: Breaking Through Power: It's Easier Than We Think.