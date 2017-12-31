Ramos Set To Repeat As Springfield Council President As Two New Councilors Come Aboard

New Year’s Day begins a new legislative year in the largest city in western Massachusetts.

At the Springfield City Council’s organization meeting, newly-elected members Jesse Lederman and Tim Ryan will be sworn in for two-year terms.

Council President Orlando Ramos will be formally voted in by his colleagues to lead the body for a second consecutive year.

"I am looking forward to this opportunity because we have a lot of unfinished business, said Ramos.

Kateri Walsh, the only woman on the 13-member council and now its longest-serving member as she begins a seventh term, has been tapped to be council vice-president.