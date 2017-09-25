Readsboro, Wilmington Next To Receive Vermont Broadband Connectivity Funding

State grants will allow homeowners in Readsboro and Wilmington, Vermont to access broadband internet.

Republican Governor Phil Scott’s administration is working to expand broadband internet to more than 150 homes in Readsboro and Wilmington, according to iBerkshires.

Stamford’s Southern Vermont Broadband Cooperative will hook up Readsboro wirelessly, and Wilmington homes will get connected to digital subscriber lines through Fairpoint Communications.

The move is part of Vermont’s connectivity initiative. As in New York and Massachusetts, it can be difficult to access high-speed internet in rural stretches.

Fairpoint says it costs about $25,000 a mile to deliver internet service.