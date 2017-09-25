Readsboro, Wilmington Next To Receive Vermont Broadband Connectivity Funding

By 1 hour ago
  • This is a picture of internet cables
    wikipedia.org

State grants will allow homeowners in Readsboro and Wilmington, Vermont to access broadband internet. 

Republican Governor Phil Scott’s administration is working to expand broadband internet to more than 150 homes in Readsboro and Wilmington, according to iBerkshires.

Stamford’s Southern Vermont Broadband Cooperative will hook up Readsboro wirelessly, and Wilmington homes will get connected to digital subscriber lines through Fairpoint Communications.

The move is part of Vermont’s connectivity initiative. As in New York and Massachusetts, it can be difficult to access high-speed internet in rural stretches.

Fairpoint says it costs about $25,000 a mile to deliver internet service.

Tags: 
Readsboro
Wilmington
vermont
broadband

Related Content

Baker Celebrates Last Mile Broadband In West Stockbridge

By May 17, 2017
JD Allen / WAMC

Small business owners celebrated the expansion of broadband internet with Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker in West Stockbridge Tuesday. Baker says the state’s $1.6 million investment in the Last Mile of broadband connectivity has brought a lot of Western Massachusetts into the 21st century. 

Gillibrand Announces Legislation To Aid Broadband Development

By Oct 12, 2016
Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul (left), Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (center) and Primelink President Greg MacConnell
WAMC/Pat Bradley

New York’s junior U.S. senator and lieutenant governor were in Plattsburgh this afternoon to promote new legislation that would help expand broadband in rural areas of the state.

Mount Washington Is Latest Town To Seek Own Internet Network

By Jan 18, 2016
This is a picture of internet cables
wikipedia commons

Update: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed the legislation into law Jan. 22, 2016.

Legislation awaiting Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s signature would allow the town of Mount Washington to build, own and operate its own broadband internet network and it comes amidst a regional effort to connect.