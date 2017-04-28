Related Program: 
Reagan Rising: The Decisive Years, 1976-1980 By Craig Shirley

In Reagan Rising: The Decisive Years, 1976-1980, New York Times bestselling biographer Craig Shirley charts Ronald Reagan’s astonishing rise from the ashes of his lost 1976 presidential bid to overwhelming victory in 1980. American conservatism—and the nation itself—would never be the same.

president ronald reagan
Ronald Reagan
biography
presidential history
american history
GOP
Republican Party

