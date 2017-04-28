Reagan Rising: The Decisive Years, 1976-1980 By Craig Shirley

In June 1983 Margaret Thatcher won the biggest increase in a government’s parliamentary majority in British electoral history. Over the next four years, as Charles Moore relates in this central volume of his uniquely authoritative biography, Britain’s first woman prime minister changed the course of her country’s history and that of the world, often by sheer force of will.
Charles Moore has had unprecedented access to all of Mrs. Thatcher’s private and government papers. Margaret Thatcher: At Her Zenith: In London, Washington and Moscow is his second volume on the first - and so far only - female PM of Great Britain.