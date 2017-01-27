A Refugee Family's Arrival To Poughkeepsie Is Immiment

By Allison Dunne 22 minutes ago

The arrival of the first family under a refugee resettlement program in the Poughkeepsie area is imminent. This comes as President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order halting the nation’s refugee resettlement program for 120 days.

Church World Service has an office set up at the Family Partnership Center in Poughkeepsie and is ready to help refugees resettle within 50 miles of the city. Sarah Krause is senior director for programs at Church World Service’s Immigration and Refugee Program.

“We are anticipating a Congolese family to be resettled to Poughkeepsie.”

Asked whether it is possible the family could arrive amid or before President Trump’s signing an executive order suspending the program, Krause replies:

“It is indeed.”

She says other families are in line to be resettled to the Poughkeepsie area. Krause says that for Poughkeepsie, a priority is being placed on Congolese and Syrian refugees as well as Iraqis with special immigrant visas.  

refugee resettlement
Refugees
Church World Service
Poughkeepsie

Poughkeepsie Refugee Resettlement Program Is On Schedule

By Allison Dunne Jan 16, 2017
Open Clip Art/Public Domain

A refugee resettlement program in the Hudson Valley is on schedule to welcome its first families this month. Church World Service has found office space in Poughkeepsie and volunteers in the region are ready to lend a hand.

Recap: Top Hudson Valley Stories of 2016

By Allison Dunne Dec 30, 2016

The presidential election aside, 2016 in the Hudson Valley had its share of the spotlight. The race for the 19th congressional district seat grabbed national headlines while proposed projects such as Legoland brought out community members in droves. From potential anchorage sites along the Hudson River to  a refugee resettlement program, WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne has a recap of some of the region’s top stories.

Burlington City Council Shows Support For Syrian Refugees

By Nov 29, 2016
Burlington City Hall
WAMC Photo

The City Council in Burlington, Vermont, is showing support for welcoming Syrian refugees.

U.S. Catholic Bishops Concerned About Trump's Plans For Immigrants, Refugees

By Nov 21, 2016
WAMC

      Religious leaders in western Massachusetts are condemning acts of intolerance that have been reported locally since the election.

CWS Offers Some Details On Poughkeepsie Refugee Resettlement

By Allison Dunne Nov 11, 2016
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Church World Service held a public meeting Thursday night in Poughkeepsie to offer some details about a refugee resettlement program for the mid-Hudson Valley set to begin early next year. Following a presentation, some residents raised questions and concerns.

NY Congressional Candidate Has Questions About A Refugee Resettlement Office

By Allison Dunne Oct 31, 2016
WAMC, Allison Dunne

The Republican candidate for New York’s 18th congressional district was in Poughkeepsie Monday. Phil Oliva is expressing concern over news that a refugee resettlement office will open in the city.