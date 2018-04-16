Regulators To Discuss Monitor Costs In Northeast Cod Fishery

Commercial fishing managers will consider the subject of who pays for at-sea monitoring that is needed to craft regulations about the industry.

The cost of monitoring in the New England cod fishery has been a source of controversy in recent years. The federal government shifted the cost to fishermen a couple of years ago.

The New England Fishery Management Council is expected to take up the issue of industry-funded monitoring Thursday at a meeting in Mystic.

The discussion comes shortly after a funding solution has been put in place for one year. Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said last month that a budget bill finalized by Congressional leaders included about $10 million to pay for monitors.

But industry, politicians and environmentalists all agree that a sustainable long-term solution's needed.

© 2018 Assoicated Press. All Rights Reserved.