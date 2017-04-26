Remembering "Jihad VS McWorld" Author, 77

Renowned political scientist and activist Dr. Ben Barber, who had ties to the Berkshires, has died. His last book, “Cool Cities: Urban Sovereignty and the Fix for Global Warming,” was published less than a week before his death from pancreatic cancer.

Ben Barber was well-known for his bold political views.

In 1995, his book “Jihad VS McWorld” depicted the conflicts between capitalism and globalization in the 21st century. Barber, who later founded the Global Parliament of Mayors, also wrote the 2013 bestseller “If Mayors Ruled the World.”

A part-time resident of the Berkshires, Barber supported cultural art groups, including the Berkshire Theatre Group.

Barber died on April 24th at 77.