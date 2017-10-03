Remembering Magazine Mogul S.I. Newhouse Jr.

The man who guided some of the great magazines of America, including the revival of The New Yorker, has died. S.I. Newhouse Jr., who led the publishing giant Condé Nast beginning in 1975, died on Sunday. He was 89.

His father, Samuel I. Newhouse, bought Condé Nast in 1959 and is the namesake and benefactor of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.

A man who was well acquainted with the Newhouse family, including S.I. Newhouse Jr., is David Rubin who served the school’s dean for 18 years. Rubin spoke with WAMC’s Brian Shields.