Remembering Reporter And Trump Biographer Wayne Barrett

  • Wayne Barrett. (David Shankbone/Wikimedia)
Investigative muckraking journalist Wayne Barrett died the day before Donald Trump became president. An irony to Barrett’s friends, he was a longtime Trump watcher.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young hears more about Barrett’s work from friend and colleague Tom Robbins (@tommy_robb), investigative journalist in residence at the City University of New York Graduate School of Journalism.

