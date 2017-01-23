Remembering Reporter And Trump Biographer Wayne Barrett

Originally published on January 23, 2017 1:57 pm
Investigative muckraking journalist Wayne Barrett died the day before Donald Trump became president. An irony to Barrett’s friends, he was a longtime Trump watcher.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young hears more about Barrett’s work from friend and colleague Tom Robbins (@tommy_robb), investigative journalist in residence at the City University of New York Graduate School of Journalism.
