Remington Seeks Bankruptcy Protection As Gun Sales Slide

By 1 hour ago

Remington, which started making flintlock rifles more than 200 years ago, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company has longstanding ties to upstate New York.

Blame for the gun maker’s fall is being cast on a dramatic drop in firearms sales since Donald Trump was elected president. 

No one is saying what will happen to the 3,500 or so employees at Remington as it reorganizes. Some 900 workers are employed in the Herkimer County village of Ilion. Mayor Terry Leonard learned of the bankruptcy via email.   "It's kinda like the second shoe dropping because this was announced a number of weeks ago that the filing was on its way."

The Madison, North Carolina-based manufacturer laid off 122 workers at the Mohawk Valley plant in March 2017 and another 55 in September.

Area state Assemblyman Marc Butler told WAMC at the time:   "This is simply a reaction to a general down turn in the firearms industry."

According to NPR, guns fly off the shelves when a Democratic president occupies the White House. NPR reports gun manufacturers, believing Hillary Clinton would be elected, ramped up production, which turned out to be a bad decision.

Butler believed Remington, which manufactured its first flintlock rifle in 1816 in upstate New York, would persevere.   "We have been through that here in the Mohawk Valley at Remington Arms. They're up a hundred, they're down two hundred, and every time anything like that happens... it's a bellwether industry, it's a foundation of our economy here, it sends vibrations to every corner of our region. I mean, we have employees, I think they did a survey from eight or nine counties that actually come here to work. But I'm convinced and I've talked to other local officials, we're convinced that there's no massive strategy here, that this is simply the result of a reaction to the more general economy."

Mayor Leonard, who worked 20 years for the company, is optimistic.   "I wanna remain hopeful that the filing is what it says it is, an opportunity to restructure debt and hold off on some creditors while they continue to operate and re-organize."

The Associated Press cites records released by the bankruptcy court of the district of Delaware, which say Remington Outdoor Co. agreed to a prepackaged deal that would give holders of the company's $550 million term loan an 82.5 percent stake.

Third-lien noteholders will take 17.5 percent of Remington and four-year warrants get a 15 percent stake.

Remington, which did not return a call for comment to WAMC, has lined up $100 million from lenders to continue operations.

Tags: 
Remington
Remington Arms
Ilion
Marc Butler
npr
Firearms

Related Content

Which Direction Is Trump Heading On Guns?

By Feb 27, 2018

Lawmakers in Washington and Tallahassee have discussed a lot of ideas to reduce school shootings, but on the hardest questions — like what to do about guns — there is just no clear consensus.

There are few signs of clarity from President Trump, who has taken a leading role in the debate without providing strong direction to solve the problem.

Newtown Families Seek To Reinstate Lawsuit Against Gun Maker

By Nov 15, 2016
Bushmaster XM15-E2S
wikipedia.org

The families of some of the victims killed in the 2012 Newtown school shooting are trying to reinstate their wrongful-death lawsuit against the company that made the rifle used in the massacre.

New York Assemblyman Marc Butler - Amending the NY SAFE Act

Office of Assemblyman Marc Butler

The opposition to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s New York SAFE Act continues to ramp up this week. One Central New York Assemblyman has proposed new legislation amending the law to change how ‘assault weapons’ banned by it are defined. WAMC’s Patrick Donges spoke recently with 118th District Assemblyman Marc Butler about his proposal.

NY Rep Wants Reporting Requirement Changes For Semi-Auto Rifles

By Allison Dunne Oct 12, 2017
wikipedia commons

Less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more, a New York congressman and two other Democratic representatives have introduced a bill to update reporting requirements for semi-automatic rifles.