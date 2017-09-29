Renewed Calls For Patriotism Over Politics When Drawing District Lines

  • Former state Sens. Dale Schultz, at podium, and Tim Cullen discuss gerrymandering in Wisconsin.
    Ailsa Chang / NPR
  • Wisconsin state Sen. Van Wanggaard (center) attends an event at Gorney Park in Caledonia, Wis., in 2012.
    Mark Hertzberg / AP
  • Wisconsin Sen. Van Wanggaard's leafy neighborhood in Racine, Wis.
    Ailsa Chang / NPR
  • Gerrymandering is "about rigging elections," says former Wisconsin state Sen. Tim Cullen. "The elections are decided the day the map is drawn."
    Christina Cala / NPR
It's not against the law for politicians to consider politics when they're redrawing districts, but the situation in Wisconsin is particularly aggressive.