Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Renovated Caffe Lena Opens Tonight

By 41 minutes ago
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Caffe Lena has gotten a facelift. The landmark music venue in downtown Saratoga Springs reopens tonight after an extensive renovation.

You’ll notice right away that changes have been made to Caffe Lena. Stairs that don’t squeak.

About a year ago, the country’s oldest continuously operated folk music club announced it would undergo a six-month, $2 million renovation. The intimate space above Phila Street is set to re-open its doors tonight with a performance by The Suitcase Junket.

As last-minute preparations were under way, Caffe Lena Executive Director Sarah Craig took me on a tour around the building.

“This is how the performers get on stage now, through this door, instead of from the back of the room and coming through the audience with the instruments and so forth,” said Craig.

“Just looking at it, there’s a lot more space,” I noticed.

“There is more space. Although it’s interesting to us how much our furniture just filled it up,” laughed Craig.

Visitors will notice a new stage in the same old corner that’s higher off the ground. There will no longer be a tangle of cables and there’s a sound system built right into the stage.

There’s a new floor, a handmade acoustically-sound ceiling. The whole space was stripped down to its bones just a few months ago.

The seating area has been expanded to fill up the entirety of the space, which also used to contain a small kitchen and bathrooms. Those have been relocated in back, where an old black-box theatre once stood. The kitchen will offer more fare, but the famous cookies will still be on the menu.

Also in back is a new dressing room complete with a new bathroom and shower.

There’s a new ticket counter as well as a new lobby that opens into an atrium that’s part of a neighboring condominium project being constructed by developer Sonny Bonacio. Craig calls the shared atrium a “$500,000 partnership.”  

A wide staircase wraps around the new atrium with plenty of light from the large windows. An elevator will be installed.

“That wall will disappear right down there, that’s where you’ll go into the elevator, and you’ll come off the elevator right there. Right into the Caffe Lena lobby. And that’s what will complete our conversion to being a completely accessible venue,” points out Craig.

Back inside the seating area, there are touches of the building’s history. The brickwork on the west-facing wall is still there, though there is a noticeable line to where the ceiling was raised. The same wooden shutters adorn the windows, and the building’s old sign has been preserved on the wall.

Photographer Tom Stock, who was also taking a look before opening night for another local publication, was admiring the work.

“The new space is wonderful. I was in here the day before they ripped everything else out. We had to make photographs before and now that I’m back here before it’s ready to kick off its new life, it’s still got the same vibe. It’s just a little putty, a little paint, and it’s still what it always was. It’s still Caffe Lena, baby.”

Over the past year, the Caffe Lena took its programming on the road to more than a dozen other local venues. The capital campaign is about 75 percent complete.

Craig thanked the community for its involvement in the last year.

“We can’t wait to welcome everybody back. We are so touched by how people stuck with us during our six months on the road. And when they come into this space and come back to their new home it’s just going to be the biggest excitement we’ve had in a few decades around Caffe Lena,” said Craig.

Named for longtime original proprietor Lena Spencer, the venue has been a frequent stop for local and national folk artists for more than 50 years.

For more information visit: http://www.caffelena.org/

Tags: 
caffe lena
saratoga springs
live music

Related Content

Facelift Planned For Caffe Lena

By Jan 27, 2016
Lucas Willard / WAMC

The entrance to Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs has just as much character as the club itself. It’s easy to walk by the door on Phila Street. Go up the creaky wooden steps, and you’re in the same room where Bob Dylan and Sawyer Fredericks both cut their teeth.

Morning Headlines With Judy Patrick Of The Daily Gazette

By Judy Patrick Jan 27, 2016
Caffe Lena logo
Caffe Lena website

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Judy Patrick of the Daily Gazette about Bob Freeman speaking at Schenectady County Community College and renovations at a historic cafe in Saratoga Springs.

The Berkshire Ramblers At Caffé Lena

By Oct 30, 2014

  Located in Saratoga Springs, New York, Caffè Lena is the oldest continually running coffee house in the United States.

Tomorrow my band, The Berkshire Ramblers, will play a Halloween Hootenanny at Caffé Lena with all proceeds donated TO the café. Championing folk songs of the "old style," The Berkshire Ramblers always donate their performances to help causes and places dear to our hearts.

Here to talk a little bit more about tomorrow’s performance and everything else going on at Caffé Lena, we welcome Director of Caffé Lena, Sarah Craig – and Lena board member and Berkshire Rambler multi-instrumentalist, Michael Eck.