Rensselaer Fire Kills Three, Injures Two

UPDATE 10:32 a.m.: Rensselaer police tell WRGB-TV that three have died, including one child.

Five people were trapped after a fire broke out at a Rensselaer residence early Sunday morning.

The Rensselaer Fire Department was called to 900 Mann Avenue around 5 a.m. where five people were trapped inside the burning building.

Calling it the most horrific fire he's seen in 42 years as a firefighter, Rensselaer Fire Chief William Hummel, told the Times Union all five people were taken to area hospitals.

Hummel declined to discuss the nature of the injuries but officials at the scene reportedly said they feared at least three people might die.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.