Rep. Lowey: Reauthorize Children's Health Insurance Program

By Allison Dunne 23 minutes ago

A congresswoman from New York’s Hudson Valley Thursday called on congress to stay in session until certain public health investments are extended.

Here’s Congresswoman Nita Lowey, ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee. 

“Congress should not recess while 1.1 million American children are at risk of losing their health coverage,” says Lowey. “It is unfathomable that Republican leadership would adjourn Congress while allowing historically bipartisan investments in public health to lapse.”

She says without congressional action, funding for community health centers and the Children’s Health Insurance Program will expire after September 30. Lowey is one of more than 100 cosponsors on a bill sponsored by Republican Elise Stefanik of northern New York to extend authorization for community health centers.

Tags: 
Congresswoman Nita Lowey
community health centers

Related Content

NY Congresswoman Stands With Scientists To Denounce Proposed Budget Cuts

By Allison Dunne May 1, 2017
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Congresswoman Nita Lowey was in Rockland County Monday at one of the largest earth science research institutions in the world. The Hudson Valley Democrat was there to highlight what she called “devastating” local impacts on science during the first 100 days of the Trump administration. Her visit comes a few days after the White House removed climate change data from the Environmental Protection Agency website. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne has more.

HV Congresswoman Backs Amendment On Money In Politics

By Allison Dunne Jun 3, 2014
Flickr/Andrew Magill www.emergencydentistsusa.com/price

A Hudson Valley congresswoman has added her name to co-sponsors of a constitutional amendment to limit money in politics.

NY Congressional Reps Urge Repayment For Protecting Trump Tower

By Feb 24, 2017
Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Two New York congressional members are demanding federal reimbursement for costs of securing Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan. They say New York taxpayers should not shoulder the cost for a federal responsibility.

Congressional Corner With Nita Lowey

By Feb 22, 2017
Congresswoman Nita Lowey
Courtesy of the Office of Congresswoman Nita Lowey

Republicans control official Washington from the top down.

In today’s Congressional Corner, New York representative Nita Lowey concludes her discussion with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

11 Vermont Community Health Centers Share $840,000 In Grants

By Aug 21, 2016

Vermont's 11 community health centers are receiving nearly $841,000 in federal grants.