Rep. Lowey: Reauthorize Children's Health Insurance Program

A congresswoman from New York’s Hudson Valley Thursday called on congress to stay in session until certain public health investments are extended.

Here’s Congresswoman Nita Lowey, ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee.

“Congress should not recess while 1.1 million American children are at risk of losing their health coverage,” says Lowey. “It is unfathomable that Republican leadership would adjourn Congress while allowing historically bipartisan investments in public health to lapse.”

She says without congressional action, funding for community health centers and the Children’s Health Insurance Program will expire after September 30. Lowey is one of more than 100 cosponsors on a bill sponsored by Republican Elise Stefanik of northern New York to extend authorization for community health centers.