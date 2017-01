The American Hockey League realignment process is continuing — and this time, the victim is Albany, which has seen highs and lows since its downtown arena became home to the River Rats in 1993. The franchise, which was eventually renamed the Devils, has had affiliations with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes. But now, the franchise is slated to relocate to Binghamton, according to a report by Pete Dougherty of the Albany Times Union, who spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus.