New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is set to announce a plan this morning to offer free tuition at state colleges.

The New York Times is reporting that under the governor’s plan, any college student who has been accepted to a New York state or city university will be eligible provided they or their family earn $125,000 or less annually.

Cuomo is scheduled to make the announcement alongside Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders today at 10:30 a.m. at LaGuardia Community College in Queens.