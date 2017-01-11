Related Program: 
Report Shows Significant Rise In Children In State Custody

A new report shows a significant increase in the number of Vermont children in protective state custody, such as foster care, in large part due to the opiate epidemic.

The annual report shows the number of young children entering Department for Children and Families custody rose 41 percent from 2012 to 2014, and officials say it is continuing to rise.

The report was released Wednesday at the Statehouse by Building Bright Futures, Vermont's statewide early childhood public-private partnership.

The report also notes some bright spots. Vermont tied with Massachusetts for having the lowest percentage of uninsured children in the country. And the percentage of families living in poverty in Vermont has dropped since 2013.

Vermont Governor Proposes Increased Funding To Child Protection System

By Dec 3, 2015
Photo of Governor Peter Shumlin with agency representatives as he announces child protection funding package
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin today announced an $8.4 million proposed funding package for the 2016-2017 budget years to add staff to the Department of Children and Families and agencies involved in child protection.

A Look At What Department Of Children And Families Social Workers Do

By Aug 14, 2015
Pixabay/Public Domain

It was a heart-wrenching story that broke a week ago: Police say a woman upset over a custody decision gunned down a state worker and three family members. During the vigil for slain Department for Children and Families worker Lara Sobel, Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin said negative rhetoric toward social workers must be curtailed and people should know more about what they do.

Oversight Committee Reviews Vermont Child Protection System

By Oct 21, 2015
Vermont Statehouse
WAMC/Pat Bradley

An oversight committee of the Vermont Legislature held a hearing this week on issues relating to the Department of Children and Families, which is under the microscope following child deaths last year and the murder of a social worker in August.