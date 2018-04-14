Report Suggests Longer Leave Time For Troopers In Shootings

A Vermont State Police report on handling officer-involved shootings recommends longer leave time before troopers return to active duty.

The report suggests improved tracking of officers involved in critical incidents, and extra review of members of a tactical team involved in multiple shootings.

WCAX-TV reports the review also recommends that troopers remain on administrative duty until the shooting investigation is completed and receive better mental health support.

State police are examining several recent fatal officer-involved shootings and department policy.

A second review of decision-making and operations during the events prior to shootings has not yet been released.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.