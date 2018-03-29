Related Programs: 
Reporter Describes Arrest At NY Capitol

A highly unusual scene played out during a day of closed-door budget negotiations at the state capitol in Albany on Wednesday: Daily News reporter Ken Lovett was detained by New York State Police. Lovett was seen in social media photos being led out of the Senate lobby in handcuffs. 

Soon after, Governor Andrew Cuomo came to the police station for a photo-op as he cheekily offered to broker Lovett’s release.

Lovett spoke with WAMC’s Alan Chartock on The Capitol Connection today about what happened.

Dr. Alan Chartock Morning Commentary

By 5 hours ago
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the detainment of Ken Lovett, Albany Bureau Chief for The New York Daily News, by New York State Police.

NY Governor Frees Reporter Arrested For Using Phone In Capitol

By 20 hours ago

A veteran political journalist for The Daily News frequently heard on WAMC was arrested Wednesday for violating a cellphone ban in the lobby of the New York state Senate, only to be quickly released by State Police when Gov. Andrew Cuomo showed up.

