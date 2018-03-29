Reporter Describes Arrest At NY Capitol

A highly unusual scene played out during a day of closed-door budget negotiations at the state capitol in Albany on Wednesday: Daily News reporter Ken Lovett was detained by New York State Police. Lovett was seen in social media photos being led out of the Senate lobby in handcuffs.

Soon after, Governor Andrew Cuomo came to the police station for a photo-op as he cheekily offered to broker Lovett’s release.

Lovett spoke with WAMC’s Alan Chartock on The Capitol Connection today about what happened.