Reports: NYS Senate Democrats To Reunify

After years of Democratic infighting that has helped Republicans maintain control of the New York State Senate, two Democratic factions are on the brink of reunifying, according to published reports.

Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo reportedly met with Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who leads the main group of Democrats, and Senator Jeff Klein, who leads the breakaway Independent Democratic Conference, in Manhattan Tuesday.

The eight-member IDC formed during Cuomo’s first week as governor in 2011. Actor Cynthia Nixon is looking to primary Cuomo as he seeks a third term this year. Cuomo has faced pressure to work to reunify the Senate Democrats, who would have a slight numerical edge over the GOP in the chamber.