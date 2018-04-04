Reports: NYS Senate Democrats To Reunify

  • The state capitol in Albany
After years of Democratic infighting that has helped Republicans maintain control of the New York State Senate, two Democratic factions are on the brink of reunifying, according to published reports. 

Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo reportedly met with Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who leads the main group of Democrats, and Senator Jeff Klein, who leads the breakaway Independent Democratic Conference, in Manhattan Tuesday.

The eight-member IDC formed during Cuomo’s first week as governor in 2011. Actor Cynthia Nixon is looking to primary Cuomo as he seeks a third term this year. Cuomo has faced pressure to work to reunify the Senate Democrats, who would have a slight numerical edge over the GOP in the chamber.

Independent Democratic Conference

Related Content

NY Leg's Smallest Faction May Be Its Most Influential

By Jun 14, 2017
The state capitol in Albany
Dave Lucas / WAMC

A faction of breakaway Democrats in the New York State Senate, known as the Independent Democratic Conference, has been in the news lately for receiving stipend payments for chairing committees that the senators in fact did not chair. What is the history of this power brokering group of senators and what may be in store for its future?

NY Senate Faction Tries To Change The Subject

By May 22, 2017
The New York state Capitol
WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas

After an embarrassing controversy over stipend payments, the beleaguered group of breakaway Democrats in the state Senate are trying to change the subject.

Democrats Not Giving Up Hope On Ruling The NY Senate

By May 3, 2017
New York state Capitol
Karen DeWitt

Democrats in the New York state Senate remain hopeful that they will regain the numerical majority and control of the chamber after a special election is held later this month. But Governor Andrew Cuomo dampened those expectations, in remarks made in New York City today.

NYS Senate Debate Gets Personal

By Mar 16, 2017
NYS Capitol

Tensions between opposing groups of Democrats in the New York state Senate reached a flash point this week- over whose   faction would be allowed to present their budget priorities for a floor debate, in an exchange that included some racially-charged name calling.

Cuomo Eyes 2015 To Unify Senate Democrats

By Jun 9, 2014
Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says any end to the Democratic schism in the state Senate isn't going to happen until next year.

The Senate is now controlled by a coalition of Republicans and a faction of independent Democrats who left their party’s main conference.

Cuomo’s vowed to return Senate control to the Democrats, he’ll heal the split –or- work to defeat Republicans and independent Democrats in the fall election.