Reproductive Rights Advocates Challenge Dozens of Mississippi Abortion Restrictions

Abortion rights advocates are challenging dozens of Mississippi's abortion restrictions in federal court. The state's Republican governor, Phil Bryant, recently signed the most restrictive abortion law in the country, banning abortion after 15 weeks gestation.

Last month, in response to a suit from the Center for Reproductive Rights, a judge quickly moved to temporarily block the 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi.

A new lawsuit filed by CRR, the Mississippi Center for Justice, and other local attorneys, challenges what advocates say are unconstitutional barriers to Mississippi women seeking abortions.

In the lawsuit, advocates call the new law "only the most recent salvo in what has been a 25-year legislative campaign to eliminate women's constitutional right to access abortion in Mississippi."

Among the restrictions named in the suit are a 24-hour waiting period for women seeking the procedure; a ban on physicians using telemedicine to provide abortion consultation or dispense medication abortions; and rules known as "TRAP" laws that abortion-rights attorneys say place unnecessarily cumbersome health and safety regulations on facilities that provide abortions (in 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down similar rules in Texas).

In a press release, CRR President and CEO Nancy Northup says there is a "coordinated strategy to undermine or eliminate women's constitutional rights to legal abortion with deceptive laws and unnecessary regulations" in Mississippi.

In Gov. Bryant's 2014 "State of the State" address, he announced a goal "to end abortion in Mississippi."

