Republican Elise Stefanik Discusses Congressional Issues

This week, New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik led a delegation of North Country officials to Ottawa, Canada to discuss economic development ties. Following her meetings with Canadian officials, the 21st District Republican spoke with WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley about a variety of federal issues. The Republican recently invited President Trump to visit Fort Drum, a large military base in her district. But Stefanik reports there’s been no response yet from the White House.

"My priority is to make sure that the Commander-in-Chief considers a visit to Fort Drum in his first term. Fort Drum is home of the 10th Mountain Division the most deployed units in the U.S. Army. So I look forward to the White House giving it consideration. But I was not expecting an immediate response and this will take some time."

