Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Republican Julie Killian Talks About Her Run For A NYS Senate Seat

By Allison Dunne 39 minutes ago

There are special elections in New York on Tuesday to fill nine vacant state Assembly seats and two vacant Senate seats. One closely contested race is in the 37th Senate District, where Democrat George Latimer vacated his seat after being elected Westchester County Executive. Money has been pouring in on both sides. Republican Julie Killian is running against Democratic Assemblywoman Shelley Mayer. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison spoke with Killian about a race that could decide which party rules the chamber.

Julie Killian is a former City of Rye councilwoman who ran for the Senate seat in 2016, against Latimer. Here’s why she is running again.

Julie Killian is the Republican candidate running in Tuesday’s special election for the 37th New York state Senate District in Westchester County. She also is on the Conservative and Reform Party lines. 

Tags: 
Julie Killian
37th Senate District

