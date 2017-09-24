Republican Mayoral Candidate Mark Baker Discusses Saratoga Charter Change

This past week, the Saratoga Springs Charter Review Committee released a new fiscal analysis on its proposed city charter that will go before voters this election day.

If approved in November, Saratoga Springs would change its governing structure in 2020.

The committee says its proposed change from the current commission-style form of government to a council-manager form would save $391,000.

Those opposed to the charter change have scoffed at the numbers. The Charter Review Commission has pointed out that the number does not include potential transition costs or future actions by the city.

One person opposed to the change is Mark Baker, Republican candidate for mayor.

Baker spoke with WAMC's Lucas Willard before the financial analysis was revealed and outlined why he thinks the current system is working well.