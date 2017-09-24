Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Republican Mayoral Candidate Mark Baker Discusses Saratoga Charter Change

By 1 hour ago
  • Lucas Willard / WAMC

This past week, the Saratoga Springs Charter Review Committee released a new fiscal analysis on its proposed city charter that will go before voters this election day.

If approved in November, Saratoga Springs would change its governing structure in 2020.

The committee says its proposed change from the current commission-style form of government to  a council-manager form would save $391,000.

Those opposed to the charter change have scoffed at the numbers. The Charter Review Commission has pointed out that the number does not include potential transition costs or future actions by the city.

One person opposed to the change is Mark Baker, Republican candidate for mayor.

Baker spoke with WAMC's Lucas Willard before the financial analysis was revealed and outlined why he thinks the current system is working well.

Tags: 
saratoga springs
city charter
Mark Baker
Meg Kelly

Related Content

Democrat Meg Kelly Running For Mayor Of Saratoga Springs

By Sep 17, 2017
Facebook

In addition to choosing their city leaders at the ballot box this November, voters in Saratoga Springs will also have the opportunity to select a new city charter.

Saratoga Springs Featured On C-Span's Cities Tour

By Sep 22, 2017
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Saratoga Springs will be the focus of a new television series being produced by C-Span. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard has more details on the program featuring a city known for health, history and horses.

Saratoga Springs Charter Review Commission Releases Financial Analysis Of New Plan

By Sep 21, 2017
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Saratoga Springs voters will decide this Election Day if they want to adopt a new city charter. The commission tasked with designing the new governing document has released a financial review of the plan.

Sidewalk Opens Across From Saratoga Springs Elementary School

By Sep 21, 2017
Lucas Willard / WAMC

A sidewalk was being completed outside a Saratoga Springs elementary school this afternoon. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard reports the project — part of a national program — will complement a planned bicycle path. 

Campaign Season Shaped By Charter Change Debate In Saratoga Springs

By Sep 15, 2017
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Voters in Saratoga Springs will head to the polls this November to choose more than their city leaders. The outcome on November 7th could change the way the city has operated for the last century. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard reports the debate around overhauling the city’s charter is leading discussions on the campaign trail.