Republicans Claim Malloy Toll Study May Be Waste Of Money

Republicans are criticizing Democratic Governor Dannel P. Malloy's order for a $10 million study of electronic tolling on key Connecticut highways.

GOP Senate Leader Len Fasano says Tuesday's executive order is "an irresponsible and egotistical waste of money as he heads out of office." Republican governor candidates are also panning Malloy's plan, which also includes recommendations for ways to provide Connecticut taxpayers discounts, including tax credits, to ensure out-of-state drivers "contribute their fair share."

Malloy, who is not seeking a third term, says the study and a subsequent plan will be "invaluable" to the next governor and General Assembly as they consider how best to shore up Connecticut's Special Transportation Fund.

But Fasano says Malloy doesn't know the next administration's plans, potentially making this study "a massive waste of money."