Researchers Find Little Negative Impact From First Casino In Massachusetts

The first casino opened in Massachusetts three years ago and newly reported research has found few downsides.

Results of a study of the economic and social impacts of the Plainridge Park Casino on Plainville and surrounding communities were made public this week by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

Researchers analyzed data during the first two years of the casino’s operation.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Rachel Volberg of the UMass Amherst School of Public Health and Health Sciences. She is the lead investigator on the legislatively-mandated research project into the impacts of gambling in Massachusetts.