Residency Demand Means 7 Years And Counting With No Contract For Fire Chiefs

A long-running labor dispute in a western Massachusetts city remains unsettled.

For at least the fourth time in the last two years, Springfield City Councilors have failed to ratify a proposed contract for the city’s district fire chiefs, whose last contract -- and last pay raise --was back in 2011.

The dispute is over a residency requirement.

Most recently, councilors voted 7-6 to refer the proposed contract to committee.

Kevin Coyle, the lawyer for the fire chiefs’ union said it is disappointing.

"It just a delaying tactic," said Coyle. "Everybody knows what this is about. Everybody knows the implications of it."

The proposed contract would require future chiefs to live in the city, but not current ones.

It’s believe about half the 10 district fire chiefs are Springfield residents.