Residents Help Pull Man Out Of Lake Champlain

Police say residents pulled a 74-year-old Vermont man to safety after he fell through ice on Lake Champlain.

Investigators say Daniel Doyle, of Charlotte, was walking on a section of ice about 10 to 15 feet from shore in Ferrisburgh on Sunday afternoon. The ice broke away and he became partially submerged. He was able to use an ice pick to partially pull himself from the water.

Residents heard his cries for help and came to his rescue using an aluminum boat.

Doyle was treated and released by for minor cold related injuries.

