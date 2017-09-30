Residents Rally To "Smash The Stigma" Around Addiction In Pittsfield

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker met with President Trump’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis in Washington Wednesday to discuss the state and federal response to the epidemic. Residents in the western part of the state are dealing with the same strife. WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief JD Allen spoke with Gary Pratt who is leading a rally Saturday in Pittsfield in hopes of curtailing addiction.

The “Smash the Sigma” rally starts at 2 at Park Square in downtown Pittsfield Saturday.