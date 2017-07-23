Restored WWII Bomber To Visit Plattsburgh, Albany

By 15 minutes ago

A restored World War II B-17 bomber is making week-long stops in Plattsburgh and Albany during a 50-city tour across the U.S. and Canada.

The plane nicknamed the "Sentimental Journey" is part of the "Flying Legends of Victory Tour" out of the Airbase Arizona Museum. Volunteer Commemorative Air Force members from the museum will give tours and answer questions.

People can also take a ride, with tickets ranging from $425 to $850, depending on the seat.

The B-17 was a dependable weapon during World War II because it could withstand extensive battle damage and still fly. The plane coming to Plattsburgh and Albany is one of 10 still flying.

It will be at Plattsburgh International Airport for a week starting Monday and in Albany from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
B-17
Plattsburgh
Albany

