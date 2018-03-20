Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Review Expands Montpelier Historic District And Adds New Sites

By 13 minutes ago
  • Hubbard Park Observation Tower in Montpelier, Vermont
    Hubbard Park Observation Tower in Montpelier, Vermont
    Niranjan Arminius/Wikimedia

A number of sites in the Vermont capital of Montpelier have been added to the National Register of Historic Places, including Hubbard Park's Observation Tower.

Montpelier Historic Preservation Commission Chair Eric Gilbertson says he is happy at the outcome, saying the new designations make the Montpelier Historic District the largest historic district in Vermont.

The Times Argus reports a total of two new neighborhoods and 36 additional properties were added in the National Register review.

Despite a 20-year delay in completing the review of the historic district, Gilbertson says there had been few changes over the years.

The National Register is administered by the National Park Service with the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Historic District-Montpelier
Montpelier Historic Preservation Commission
National Register of Historic Places
Vermont Division for Historic Preservation

Related Content

Four HV Places Are Recommended For Historic Preservation

By Allison Dunne Sep 29, 2016
Courtesy of Save the John Green House

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Wednesday announced that 22 properties have been recommended to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Four are in the Hudson Valley.

Five Hudson Valley Sites Are Recommended To State And National Registers

By Allison Dunne Mar 24, 2016
Courtesy of Callicoon, NY

Governor Andrew Cuomo Wednesday announced the recommendation of 19 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Five are in the Hudson Valley.

Site Of 1969 Woodstock Festival Nominated To Historic Registers

By Allison Dunne Dec 22, 2016
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15899614

The site of the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival is one 26 properties in New York nominated to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.