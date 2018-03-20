Review Expands Montpelier Historic District And Adds New Sites

A number of sites in the Vermont capital of Montpelier have been added to the National Register of Historic Places, including Hubbard Park's Observation Tower.

Montpelier Historic Preservation Commission Chair Eric Gilbertson says he is happy at the outcome, saying the new designations make the Montpelier Historic District the largest historic district in Vermont.

The Times Argus reports a total of two new neighborhoods and 36 additional properties were added in the National Register review.

Despite a 20-year delay in completing the review of the historic district, Gilbertson says there had been few changes over the years.

The National Register is administered by the National Park Service with the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation.

