Richard Cohen Talks About Decision To Not Seek Another Term As Agawam Mayor After 17 Years In Office

Listen to the interview with Richard Cohen

The longest-serving current mayor in western Massachusetts is not seeking re-election this year to a ninth term.

Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen said he decided after 17 years in office it was time for someone new to become the chief executive of the city of 30,000 people.

The Democrat was first elected mayor in 1999. Voters turned him out of office in 2007, but he made a comeback two years later.

With a wide open field now, at least three people have said they plan to run for mayor of Agawam. The election is November 7.