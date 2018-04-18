Related Program: 
Richard Klin's "Petroleum Transfer Engineer"

South Jersey, circa 1983: A distinctive sub-region, as if a section of the south or Midwest was grafted onto the east coast. Francis, a defrocked college student who has made a mess of both his scholastic career and his life, finds himself back home at the Jersey shore and gainfully employed at a sprawling, subterranean gas station.

“Petroleum Transfer Engineer” is not just Francis’s story, but is also the chronicle of a time and place that is slowly disappearing: The farmland, little eateries, and raucous bars giving way to development; the resorts of Atlantic City morphing into its soulless casino incarnation. Francis must navigate a terrain that is simultaneously familiar and off-kilter. Somehow, he must struggle to piece his life back together.

Richard Klin lives in New York’s Hudson Valley. He is the author of “Something to Say: Thoughts on Art and Politics in America and Abstract Expressionism For Beginners.” He will be at the Golden Notebook in Woodstock, New York for a reading and signing on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.

I Feel Bad: All Day. Every Day. About Everything. By Orli Auslander

By Apr 20, 2017
Book Cover - I Feel Bad

Orli Auslander grew up in London and worked as a milliner and radio DJ in New York City before devoting herself full-time to creating art. Her work has been shown in the US, England and Spain, and was recently featured on the Showtime series Happyish.

Her new book, I Feel Bad: All Day. Every Day. About Everything., is a series of 100 illustrations with accompanying text. She captures a mood and emotional ambivalence that will be all too familiar for readers: trying to be the best wife, mother, and friend she can be, while simultaneously feeling badly about virtually everything she does. 

Orli Auslander will have a book party at The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY this Friday at 6 p.m. 

Melissa Febos At The Volume Reading Series In Hudson, NY

By Apr 7, 2017
Book Cover - Abandon Me

In her memoir, Whip Smart, Melissa Febos laid bare the intimate world of the professional dominatrix, turning an honest examination of her life into a study of power, desire, and fulfillment.

Abandon Me explores the bonds of love and the need for connection -- with family, lovers, and oneself. First, her birth father, who left her with only an inheritance of addiction and Native American blood, its meaning a mystery. Meanwhile, she remains closely tied to the sea captain who raised her, his parenting ardent but intermittent as his work took him away for months at a time.

Woven throughout is the hypnotic story of an all-consuming, long-distance love affair with a woman, marked equally by worship and withdrawal. Abandon Me draws on childhood stories, religion, psychology, mythology, popular culture, and the intimacies of one writer's life to reveal intellectual and emotional truths that feel startlingly universal. Melissa Febos has two events in our region and joins us this morning.

Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

By Mar 24, 2017
Book Cover - Out of Wonder

Jacqueline Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.

List:
Exit West by Moshin Hamid
Blitzed: Drugs in The Third Reich by Norman Ohler
South and West by Joan Didion
I Feel Bad. All Day. Every Day. About Everything by Orli Auslander
Radiant Child by Javaka Steptoe
Out of Wonder: Poems Celebrating Poets by Kwame Alexander, illustrated by Ekua Holmes

Barney: Grove Press and Barney Rosset, America’s Maverick Publisher and His Battle against Censorship by Michael Rosenthal
The Quarry Fox and Other Critters of The Wild Catskills by Leslie Sharpe

Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

By Mar 27, 2018

Jacqueline Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.

List:
“The Sparsholt Affair” by Alan Hollinghurst
“Gun Love” by Jennifer Clement
“Ghost Boys” by Jewell Parker Rhodes
“Advice Not Given: A Guide To getting Over Yourself” by Mark Epstein, M.D.
“More Than True: The Wisdom of Fairy Tales” by Robery Bly
“Baby Monkey, Private Eye” by Brian Selznick and David Serlin
“Lament From Epirus” by Christopher C. King
“If I Die Tonight” by Alison Gaylin (Event April 11 at The Colony)