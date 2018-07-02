Road rage: NYC Turns Parking Spots Into Car Share-Only Zones

New Yorkers are at odds over a new program that's taking away hundreds of public parking spaces and doling them out to companies that rent out cars by the hour.

New York City is repurposing 230 curbside spaces starting this month for the exclusive use of Enterprise CarShare and Zipcar. Another 55 spots in city-owned parking lots and 24 at public housing complexes also are being set aside for the companies.

Streets signs warn interlopers against parking in them, and violators will be ticketed and towed.

The two-year pilot program is pitting proponents who see car sharing as an efficient alternative to car ownership against car owners who fear fewer spaces will force them to circle the block even longer before finding places to park.

