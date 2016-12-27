Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Rob Burnett On Television, Letterman, And The Fundamentals Of Caring

By 46 minutes ago
The Roundtable
  • Rob Burnett
    Rob Burnett
    BAFTA/David Beyda

  Rob Burnett spent 30 years working for David Letterman, rising from intern to executive producer, before directing Paul Rudd and Selena Gomez in the new Netflix release The Fundamentals of Caring.

Rob Burnett joins us this morning to talk about the film, his life at Letterman’s side and other adventures in television.

Originally aired in August 2016.

David Letterman
late show with david letterman
film
comedy
director
producer
movie
paul rudd

Letterman's Last 'Late Show' - Gerard Mulligan

By May 20, 2015
CBS/Worldwide Pants

  Gerard Mulligan has spent the majority of his professional career writing for David Letterman. Dating from Letterman’s short-lived NBC morning show, to Late Night with David Letterman, also at the Peacock Network, and running well into the  Late Show run.

Among his many duties - Gerry was a monologue writer and presented jokes to Dave daily. He also made many on-camera appearances often with Fellow Late Nighter Chris Eliot and he even played Hillary Clinton – with wig, dress and his full beard. He retired from the show in 2004. But, he has returned many times since then.

Letterman's Last 'Late Show' - Steve Young

By May 20, 2015
CBS/Worldwide Pants

  This is sad but true - Steve Young will be out of a job after tonight. He has been a longtime writer for David Letterman for both NBC's Late Night with David Letterman and CBS' Late Show with David Letterman.

For the past 25 years, Steve Young has worked on monologue jokes, desk-bits, and was responsible for the skit "Dave's Record Collection," and regularly contributed to "The Top Ten List."

Steve Young joins us to reminisce and to share the current mood of the Late Show offices.

Mark Twain's Round-The-World Comedy Tour

By May 23, 2016
Book Cover - Chasing the Last Laugh

  Mark Twain, the highest-paid writer in America in 1894, was also one of the nation’s worst investors.

The publishing company Twain owned was failing; his investment in a typesetting device was bleeding red ink. After losing hundreds of thousands of dollars back when a beer cost a nickel, he found himself neck-deep in debt. His heiress wife, Livy, took the setback hard - but Twain vowed to Livy he would pay back every penny. And so, just when the fifty-nine-year-old, bushy-browed icon imagined that he would be settling into literary lionhood, telling jokes at gilded dinners, he forced himself to mount the “platform” again, embarking on a round-the-world stand-up comedy tour. No author had ever done that. He cherry-picked his best stories—such as stealing his first watermelon and buying a bucking bronco—and spun them into a ninety-minute performance. Twain trekked across the American West and onward by ship to the faraway lands of Australia, New Zealand, Tasmania, India, Ceylon, and South Africa.

Richard Zacks' new book is Chasing the Last Laugh: Mark Twain's Raucous and Redemptive Round-the-World Comedy Tour

Bobby Tisdale - Modern Vaudeville And Bob's Burgers

By May 18, 2016
Sarah LaDuke and Bobby Tisdale

  18-year-old Diggy Lessard's Senior Project at Woodstock Day School is entitled Modern Vaudeville -- it will tell the story of James Hurst’s "The Scarlet Ibis" through music, dance, and comedy in a one-night only variety show at BSP Lounge in Kingston, New York on May 22nd. Diggy’s project was to schedule, promote, and produce the show which will benefit Woodstock Day School’s music programs. (Joe Donahue interviewed Diggy and his dad, Stefan Lessard from Dave Matthews Band earlier this week.)

One of the participating acts is comedian, Bobby Tisdale. Tisdale is an film and television actor and provides the voice for Zeke on Bob’s Burgers on Fox.