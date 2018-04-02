Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Rob Edelman: Chappaquiddick

By Rob Edelman 53 minutes ago

These days, the Kennedy clan is much in the media. Most recently, CNN broadcast AMERICAN DYNASTIES: THE KENNEDYS, which includes “rare family moments from the White House.” However, when have John, Robert, and Jacqueline Kennedy not been the subjects of endless films and TV programs? And now, a new biopic, appropriately titled CHAPPAQUIDDICK, puts forth a certain point of view about Edward Kennedy, the youngest Kennedy brother.

Unfortunately, CHAPPAQUIDDICK is in its worst moments simplistic and unintentionally laughable, and this despite the seriousness and catastrophic elements of its story line. Of course, Teddy Kennedy, the longtime Massachusetts senator, might have eventually become the U.S. president, but any chance of this vanished permanently on the night of July 18, 1969 when Teddy was involved in a single-vehicle car mishap on Chappaquiddick Island, Massachusetts. He was the driver. Mary Jo Kopechne, his young passenger, was trapped in the vehicle, and Teddy’s carelessness in the moments and hours following the accident directly resulted in Kopechne’s death. He made no effort to save her, and he did not report the mishap for ten hours. Back in the day, of course, this was a major news event.

In CHAPPAQUIDDICK, Teddy-- who is played by Jason Clarke-- is negatively compared to his older siblings even before the accident. For indeed, at the start of the film, an interviewer asks Teddy, “What’s it like walking in the shadow of your deceased brothers?” The onscreen Teddy is presented as the Kennedy son who knows all-too-well that he lacks his brothers’ charm, brilliance, and potential. However, he is the only one who is living and so, in the film, there still is talk among the press that, come 1972, Teddy surely will be the next U.S. president. But just around the time in which an astronaut steps foot on the moon, fulfilling JFK’s promise, his kid brother’s life and future disintegrated in a flash. And in the film, the accident and Teddy’s behavior in its aftermath are dutifully charted. Onscreen, he and Mary Jo are not shown to be sexually involved but, still, in the wake of the crash, Teddy is shown to act erratically. Why is this? It might be for any number of reasons, but the bottom line is that Teddy Kennedy is presented here as an insecure jerk, a human being who is drowning in weakness.

At its most revealing, CHAPPAQUIDDICK has Teddy mixing with his elderly less-than-solicitous father, played by Bruce Dern. However, given his name and fame, Teddy’s behavior does not result in a court date. He does not end up in jail. His actions may directly lead to the death of an innocent young woman but, after all, he is a Kennedy! So his name and background allow him an excuse for his conduct.

While watching CHAPPAQUIDDICK, I only could ask myself: Why is this story being told now? This film could have been made any time in the past 40-plus years. So why now...? Is this story meant to soothe the egos of Trump supporters by reminding them that celebrated liberal Democrats also have skeletons hidden deeply in their closets? A Trump devotee might observe, “Ah, those Democrats. They’re a bunch of losers, creeps, criminals. For after all, take a look at Edward Kennedy and Chappaquiddick!” Cinematically, CHAPPAQUIDDICK is nothing more than a one-dimensional, by-the-numbers retelling. However, while watching it, the questions and issues surrounding its production remain ever present...

Rob Edelman has authored or edited several dozen books on film, television, and baseball. He has taught film history courses at several universities and his writing has appeared in many newspapers, magazines, and journals. His frequent collaborator is his wife, fellow WAMC film commentator Audrey Kupferberg.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
rob edelman
cinema

Related Content

Rob Edelman: One Past President

By Rob Edelman Mar 26, 2018

How many times have we heard our president, Donald Trump, label himself the all-time best-ever American political leader? In his view, the lone exception just may be Abraham Lincoln. But then again, maybe not. Well, now is as good a time as any to revisit American history and familiarize ourselves with the lives and times of other American presidents. Their histories have unfolded in plenty of documentaries; one, for example, is titled THE INDOMITABLE TEDDY ROOSEVELT. Its producer and director is Harrison Engle; it dates from 1983; its narrator is George C. Scott; and Flicker Alley recently released it to home entertainment.

Rob Edelman: Beauty... And Dogs

By Rob Edelman Mar 19, 2018

Whenever I see a newly-released film or whenever I view one that is decades-old, I ask myself and my students: What is this film telling us about the time in which it was made and the culture that produced it? For example, when I teach a course on the history of the American crime film, I ask: What do films like LITTLE CAESAR, THE PUBLIC ENEMY, or I AM A FUGITIVE FROM A CHAIN GANG tell us about the America of the early 1930’s? What does a film like WALL STREET, which is as much a crime film as a cops-and-robbers thriller, tell us about corporate America in the 1980’s? When I teach a course titled New American Cinema, my question is: What do films like FIVE EASY PIECES, THE GRADUATE, TAXI DRIVER, SHAFT, EASY RIDER, and KRAMER VS. KRAMER, among many others, tell us about the changes that then were rapidly occurring in the United States beginning in the late-1960’s? What do these films have to say about the Vietnam War, the civil rights movement, women’s rights, the sexual revolution, and the general feeling of alienation among the young? 

Rob Edelman: War...

By Rob Edelman Mar 12, 2018

JOURNEY’S END, a new and just-released British film, is a property with a storied history. This tale of survival among a cluster of British soldiers in the trenches of World War I originated as a play. Its author is R.C. Sherriff, and it premiered on the London stage at the tail-end of 1928. One of its stars, by the way, was a 21-year-old actor by the name of Laurence Olivier, and it ran on the West End for two years. The success of JOURNEY’S END resulted in stage productions mounted across the globe. Its first screen version, a U.S.-UK co-production, dates from 1930. It is the first feature directed by James Whale, who momentarily guided Boris Karloff to horror film immortality in FRANKENSTEIN. Intriguingly, a German remake of JOURNEY’S END came out a year later. This of course was pre-Adolph Hitler. Plus, it has been revived on-stage across the decades. I saw it a number of years ago in a West End production.

Rob Edelman: Appreciating What You Have

By Rob Edelman Mar 5, 2018

In recent years, so many American films have centered on characters who for a range of reasons are dissatisfied with their lives. They question the world around them. They view themselves as losers, as failures and, at their core, they also are self-involved.

Audrey Kupferberg: Outstanding Film Performances Of 2017

By Audrey Kupferberg Mar 16, 2018

Frances McDormand is astounding audiences as the rage-filled, maniacal mother of a young rape and murder victim in THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, and Gary Oldman is thrilling viewers of DARKEST HOUR with his multi-dimensional portrayal of Winston Churchill.  They are rightful winners of this year’s Oscars for actors in leading roles.