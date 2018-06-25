Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Rob Edelman: This (Indeed) Is Cinerama

By Rob Edelman 52 minutes ago

In recent years, Flicker Alley has been releasing to home entertainment some visually stunning films, most of which are well-over a half-century old. These titles were filmed in a three-panel widescreen process known as Cinerama. Back in the 1950’s, movie attendance was in sharp decline because of the advent and popularity of television, and so Cinerama as well as other widescreen processes were employed to lure audiences away from their TV sets and back into movie theaters.

Well now, Flicker Alley has just marketed a beautiful restoration of the very first Cinerama feature. It dates from 1952; it employs the original camera elements that were restored just last year; and it is titled, appropriately, THIS IS CINERAMA. And boy, what a pleasure it is to see and savor THIS IS CINERAMA. What we have here is the original roadshow version complete with overture, intermission, and exit music, but at the film’s core is its images, which take us right back to 1952. The era is illustrated in every shot that features individuals garbed in mid-20th-century-style fashions. However, when folks are not on-camera and the images are strictly of our natural world, what we see just as easily might have been filmed last week, or this morning.

THIS IS CINERAMA is narrated by Lowell Thomas, who back in his day was a famed writer, broadcaster, and world traveler. And here, Thomas labels the content of THIS IS CINERAMA “the latest development in the magic of light and sound.” The film opens with a brief history of the moving image through 1952, but what follows is what makes THIS IS CINERAMA extra-special. It is, at its core, a tour of our world in 1952. Its first section includes images that were filmed across the globe: everything from a roller coaster ride to a bullring, the canals of Venice to a castle in Edinburgh, a Viennese palace to La Scala in Milan. And its second section centers on the beauty and greatness of America, from the Grand Canyon to Hoover Dam, a Utah copper mine to Midwestern wheat fields, the Rocky Mountains to Manhattan Island, and on, and on.

Rob Edelman teaches film history courses at the University at Albany. He has contributed to many arts and baseball-related publications; his latest book, which he co-edited, is From Spring Training To Screen Test: Baseball Players Turned Actors. His frequent collaborator is his wife, fellow WAMC film commentator Audrey Kupferberg.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
rob edelman
cinema

Related Content

Rob Edelman: Inspirational Documentaries

By Rob Edelman Jun 18, 2018

So many documentaries explore serious subjects. These docs are downbeat if not downright depressing and, given their subjects, they very well should be. But other documentaries focus on individuals whose life stories are inspirational. They are role models, genuine heroes and heroines, individuals who deserve endless praise. Three current documentaries chart the lives of three unique individuals. They are Fred Rogers, Pope Francis, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and their titles are respectively WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?, POPE FRANCIS: A MAN OF HIS WORD, and RBG. Each is well-worth seeing. Each refreshingly offers an enlightening, full-bodied portrait of its subject, and how each came to be much more than a famous name. And the bottom line is: You do not have to be Catholic, or a youngster, or a woman, to savor POPE FRANCIS..., WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?, and RBG.

Rob Edelman: Ivana Trump’s Movie

By Rob Edelman Jun 11, 2018

Literally thousands of older films waste away in the dustbins of history. They barely were noticed when they were new and, for good reason, they have not improved with age. But for reasons that are obvious, one such film is worth citing. It dates from 1996, and its complete title is IVANA TRUMP’S FOR LOVE ALONE. Here is her brief biography, courtesy of the Internet Movie Database: “Ivana Trump was born on February 20, 1949 in Gottwaldov, Czechoslovakia as Ivana Marie Zelnícková. She is an actress, known for THE FIRST WIVES CLUB (released in 1996), IVANA YOUNG MAN (from 2006), and PAN TAU (from 1970). She was previously married to Rossano Rubicondi, Riccardo Mazzucchelli, Donald Trump, and Alfred Winklmayr.” Curiously, IVANA TRUMP’S FOR LOVE ALONE is not cited on this IMDB list, even though she makes a cameo appearance playing a character named “Ivana.” But the bottom line here is: How much does any of this really matter?

Rob Edelman: Bobby Kennedy...And Joe McCarthy

By Rob Edelman Jun 4, 2018

These days, there is plenty of media hype surrounding the assassination of Robert Kennedy, which was exactly a half-century ago. Now of course, had he not been murdered, he just may have been elected to the U.S. presidency in 1968, and massive amounts of American history might have been altered. However, the one name that presently is popping into my mind is neither Bobby nor his brother, President John F. Kennedy. It is, of all people, Joseph McCarthy, the junior senator from Wisconsin. The connection here is that Bobby Kennedy, as a young lawyer, was an assistant council to the Senate committee chaired by McCarthy.

Rob Edelman: Oldies And Goodies

By Rob Edelman May 28, 2018

RAY MEETS HELEN, which has just opened theatrically, is the first feature directed and written by Alan Rudolph in a decade-and-a-half. Its scenario, and its mood, are in line with Rudolph’s best earlier films. For instance, in some of its sharpest moments, RAY MEETS HELEN features secondary characters who pop into the story, speak clever and ironic lines, and then disappear. But at its core are its title characters. Ray and Helen are solitary lost souls who are floating through their lives and dealing with their issues. They meet, and at the center of the story is their evolving relationship. Is there an attraction here? Will it be mutual? Will it somehow last, or is it simply too late for any sort of meaningful connection? 

Audrey Kupferberg: Hefty Roles For Mature Women!

By Audrey Kupferberg Jun 22, 2018

Women and their societal problems are getting lots of attention these days.  One aspect of women growing older in the United States is the invisibility factor.  In general, when a young woman walks into a store, the clerks see her as a consumer and pay attention.  When an older woman walks into the store, she is ignored.  In so many venues, she is invisible.