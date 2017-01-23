Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Rob Edelman: Scorsese’s Silence

By Rob Edelman 22 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Other than documentaries and other odds and ends, Martin Scorsese’s films may be divided into two distinct categories. First, there are the big, flashy, splashy titles, from MEAN STREETS and TAXI DRIVER in the 1970s to THE WOLF OF WALL STREET four years ago. Then there are the quieter, more introspective films, including KUNDUN and THE LAST TEMPTATION OF CHRIST, which examine various aspects of religion. And you can add to the second list SILENCE, Scorsese’s latest. The words that come to mind to describe SILENCE are: intense; serious; and sobering.

SILENCE is set in Japan in the 17th century. Jesuit priests and missionaries have been coming to Japan to spread their faith, and the Buddhists who are in control are not at all pleased. To them, Catholicism is a “secret faith,” an “outlaw faith.” So they are torturing and even beheading the outsiders as well as the Japanese who now must live in fear of the Buddhists because they have been converted, they have accepted Christ.

The central characters in SILENCE are two Portuguese padres, played by Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver. Both men are genuinely devoted to their religion. At one point, one of them observes that God “prepares a place for us all”; at another, the other padre asks, “What have I done for Christ? What am I doing for Christ?” The story follows what happens when the two are smuggled into Japan to search for their mentor, who has been missing for years. Is he still alive, or has he died? And certainly, his plight and fate are at the core of the story.  

While watching SILENCE, I could not help but compare the scenario to the present day. Here in the U.S., there are those who distrust all Muslims. This may be out of the fear that some of them could be terrorists, but they also are different-- and this difference translates into dread. However, in SILENCE, Scorsese is reminding us that, once upon a time, Catholics were despised in certain parts of the world, and they suffered greatly because of their acceptance of Christ. Yet at the same time, is it right and just for the proponents of one faith to feel that they must convince others to embrace that faith, as if all other religions are somehow bogus, or meaningless?

Here is yet another aspect of human behavior that spans the centuries, and that is examined by Scorsese. A person may commit a horrible sin, may sell another’s soul for a few coins, and then he will beg for forgiveness, as if that forgiveness will make everything okay.

But most telling of all, perhaps, Scorsese explores the meaning of religion and its importance in individual lives. Now it seems to me that, these days, given the less-than-idyllic state of the world, countless individuals are desperately seeking detectable signs of faith. And in SILENCE, Scorsese is posing some questions that directly relate to this reality. They only begin with: What is faith? What does it mean to have faith? Does having faith somehow give the individual strength? And also, how much is one willing to sacrifice for one’s faith. Indeed, there is much to contemplate in Scorsese’s SILENCE.

Rob Edelman has authored or edited several dozen books on film, television, and baseball. He has taught film history courses at several universities and his writing has appeared in many newspapers, magazines, and journals. His frequent collaborator is his wife, fellow WAMC film commentator Audrey Kupferberg.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
rob edelman
cinema

Related Content

Rob Edelman: Barry Jenkins

By Rob Edelman Jan 16, 2017

Of all the fine films that won theatrical releases this past year, one title for me stands at the very top of the pack. That is MOONLIGHT, directed and written by Barry Jenkins. 

Rob Edelman: Hot Docs

By Rob Edelman Jan 9, 2017

I’ve said it before and I certainly will say it again: These days, an endless number of new documentaries examine a rainbow of subjects. Here are a few just-released or about-to-be-released-to-home-entertainment documentaries that have especially intrigued me. 

Rob Edelman: Bring Out The Old, Bring In The Old

By Rob Edelman Jan 2, 2017

Welcome to the New Year! And given an event that is set to occur in a few weeks-- on January 20th, to be exact-- this is as good a time as any to cite a film that came to theaters near the end of what now is last year. This film is scripted and directed by Warren Beatty, who also stars. Beatty soon will be celebrating his 80th birthday, and it is his first film in 15 years. The title is RULES DON’T APPLY and, given its central character, RULES DON’T APPLY is a perfect description for this film and its central character.

Rob Edelman: American War Films

By Rob Edelman Dec 26, 2016

Times change and the world changes but, in certain cases, nothing really changes. And this just may relate to the content of a film that has come to theaters this fall, and which offers a heartfelt ode to the American soldier in World War II. The film in question is HACKSAW RIDGE, directed by Mel Gibson, the fact-based tale of Desmond Doss, played by Andrew Garfield: a U.S. Army medic and conscientious objector who earned the Medal of Honor for his derring-do during World War II’s Battle of Okinawa.

Audrey Kupferberg: Life Is Tough Enough Without These Movies!

By Audrey Kupferberg Jan 17, 2017

I fell in love with the movies many years ago.  Going to see a film – even a sad drama – somehow left me with a feeling of empathy or a shared moment of humanity.  But a number of the art-house films of late 2016 with their emphasis on sadness and disillusionment simply leave me emotionally wrung out.